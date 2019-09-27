Flash Flood Warning for a portion of the Chicago area along and south of Interstate-80 until 1:45AM CDT

Posted 8:26 PM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29PM, September 27, 2019 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Kankakee County 
  Southeastern DuPage County 
  Southeastern Cook County 
  Porter County in NW Indiana...
  Lake County in NW Indiana...

..Dark red-shaded area on the headlined map...

* Until 145 AM CDT Saturday.

* At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple waves of heavy
  thunderstorms moving across the area. Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches
  per hour are likely, with isolated heavier rates possible. Flash
  flooding may begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley
  Park, Oak Lawn, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Portage,
  Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago,
  Schererville, Hobart, Lansing and Crown Point.
