Flash Flood Warning for a portion of the Chicago area along and south of Interstate-80 until 1:45AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Will County in northeastern Illinois...
Northern Kankakee County
Southeastern DuPage County
Southeastern Cook County
Porter County in NW Indiana...
Lake County in NW Indiana...
..Dark red-shaded area on the headlined map...
* Until 145 AM CDT Saturday.
* At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple waves of heavy
thunderstorms moving across the area. Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches
per hour are likely, with isolated heavier rates possible. Flash
flooding may begin shortly.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley
Park, Oak Lawn, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Portage,
Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago,
Schererville, Hobart, Lansing and Crown Point.