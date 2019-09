× CTA Blue Line service resumes after ‘fire department activity’

CHICAGO — Blue Line trains are running with delays after an earlier fire department activity in the Downtown Subway, according to CTA.

CTA reported ‘fire department activity’ in the Downtown Subway around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Blue Line service was suspended between Damen and UIC Halsted, but has since resumed.

Crews are working to restore normal service.

