Chicago police officer shot with paintball gun; 1 in custody

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after an officer was shot with a paintball gun in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of South Loomis. The officer, dressed in civilian clothes, was conducting an investigation on the sidewalk when someone from a black van fired a paintball gun, police said.

The officer was struck on the left side of the body but was not injured.

Responding officers pursued the van to Calumet City where three men fled on foot. One man was taken into custody, and no other injuries were reported.