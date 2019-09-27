× Chicago launches city sticker debt relief program

CHICAGO — If you live in Chicago, and your car doesn’t have a city vehicle sticker, here’s your chance to get one before you get ticketed.

During the entire month of October, car owners can purchase a city sticker with no back charges or late fees. There’s even an option to purchase a reduced term sticker, which allows residents to purchase city stickers for a shorter period of time.

Then, from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, car owners in city sticker compliance can apply to have at least three city sticker tickets forgiven by going to chicago.gov/citystickerdebtrelief.

To take advantage of City Sticker Amnesty Month, visit the City website, any City Clerk or Department of Finance locations, or stop by one of several Mobile City Hall locations held during the month of October: