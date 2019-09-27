A tribute to the Chicago Cubs on WGN-TV

Posted 11:20 PM, September 27, 2019, by

The Cubs have played 144 seasons in the National League. 72 of those have been on WGN-TV. Here’s a tribute to the Chicago Cubs on Channel 9.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.