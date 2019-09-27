2 men flee from traffic stop in Park Forest, leaving weed and gun in running car: police

PARK FOREST, Ill. — Police in Park Forest are searching for two men who fled a traffic stop, leaving their collection of marijuana and a handgun in the running car.

Police said the traffic stop happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at South Orchard Drive and Marquette Street. The two men inside the vehicle fled on foot, with the keys still in the ignition and the car still running.

The men showed off their parkour skills through the backyards of the 300 blocks of Nassau, Niagara and Neola streets, police said.

Park Forest police are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras and video doorbells between 7:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. for footage of the men “so that their likely-legally-owned firearm and plant crumbles can be returned to them.”

Anyone with information may call 708-748-4701.