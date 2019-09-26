× Woman found dead at CTA Blue Line station in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. — A woman died at the Rosemont CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning.

Police said surveillance video shows the woman was alone on the platform at the time.

The superintendent told WGN the video showed the woman accidentally falling on the tracks. In a tweet, police said foul play does not seem to be a factor.

(2 of 3) At this time, foul play does not seem to be a factor. Preliminary video footage shows the deceased alone on the #Rosemont @CTA platform. This incident is still under investigation. We will provide further details as soon as they are available. — Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) September 26, 2019

Blue Line trains from O’Hare to Harlem were shut down from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday while police investigated.