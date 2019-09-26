Woman found dead at CTA Blue Line station in Rosemont
ROSEMONT, Ill. — A woman died at the Rosemont CTA Blue Line station Thursday morning.
Police said surveillance video shows the woman was alone on the platform at the time.
The superintendent told WGN the video showed the woman accidentally falling on the tracks. In a tweet, police said foul play does not seem to be a factor.
Blue Line trains from O’Hare to Harlem were shut down from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday while police investigated.
41.983566 -87.859978