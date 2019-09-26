WATCH LIVE: Head of ICE in Chicago to address city’s sanctuary status, enforcement efforts

WATCH LIVE ABOVE: ICE Field Office Director Robert Guadian is expected to speak about Chicago’s sanctuary city status and the agency’s enforcement efforts in the region starting at 1 p.m. CT

CHICAGO — The new field office director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Chicago is expected to address the city’s sanctuary policies and detail the agency’s latest enforcement efforts in the region during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Field Office Director Robert Guadian is scheduled to speak after the agency’s Acting Director Matthew T. Albence said sanctuary policies “threaten public safety” during a White House press briefing Thursday, according to a statement posted online.

In 2016, then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel reaffirmed Chicago as a Sanctuary City, meaning local agencies and police will not assist ICE by sharing information about residents’ immigration status. This brought the city in direct conflict with the Trump administration as it worked to step up enforcement.

Chicago’s sanctuary status has continued during the term of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has been vocal in opposing ICE. This includes refusing to cooperate in nationwide raids conducted by the agency which caused anxiety among many immigrant communities in July, and resulted in a few dozen arrests. At that time, Lightfoot estimated there are 180,000 undocumented immigrants in Chicago.