Surveillance video captures shooting of JJ Peppers store clerk on SW Side

CHICAGO — Surveillance video from a Southwest Side convenience store shows a gunman firing at a store clerk, and striking him in the chest.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at JJ Peppers on 71st and Kedzie in Marquette Park.

After firing at the clerk, the suspect reportedly got away in a silver-colored vehicle that was parked in front of the store.

The gunman went to a home about two blocks away on the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue, and briefly barricaded himself there. He was arrested by a Chicago police SWAT team.

The victim's condition has stabilized.