Rod Blagojevich whistleblower shares her story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The year was 2003. Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was in office and Pam Davis was trying to build a hospital in suburban Plainfield. She was the president and CEO of Edward-Elmhurst Hospital and Health Services.

Davis felt she was being pressured to use certain builders and finance outlets to get the building off the ground.

From the beginning she knew something wasn’t right.

For seven months, she worked with federal agents taking part in wire taps, wearing a wire, concealing her side work for the government all to do the right thing.

Julie Unruh has more on the challenging role of a whistleblower.