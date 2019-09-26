Minor flooding – as additional rains loom, most Chicago area rivers trending lower
Minor Flooding continues Wednesday on the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery. With the possibility of significant rains Friday, the Pecatonica River is expected to stay steady and then begin a very slow fall later this coming weekend. The flooded segments on the Fox are now expected extend into this weekend – again dependent upon Friday rainfall.
The segments of the Fox and Pecatonica in flood are depicted in green on the headlined map.
The latest Hydrological river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Sep 26 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.20 07 AM Thu -0.70
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.97 06 AM Thu -0.65
Gurnee 7.0 5.80 06 AM Thu -0.64
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.43 07 AM Thu -0.69
Des Plaines 15.0 12.46 07 AM Thu -0.92
River Forest 16.0 9.73 07 AM Thu -1.06
Riverside 7.5 4.80 07 AM Thu -0.56
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.95 06 AM Thu -0.22 MINOR
Montgomery 13.0 13.13 06 AM Thu -0.13 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 9.76 07 AM Thu -0.49
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.39 06 AM Thu -0.33
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.13 06 AM Thu -0.26
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.52 07 AM Thu -0.37
Shorewood 6.5 2.83 07 AM Thu -0.28
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 3.34 06 AM Thu -0.03
Foresman 18.0 4.51 07 AM Thu -0.06
Chebanse 16.0 2.41 07 AM Thu -0.02
Iroquois 18.0 4.20 07 AM Thu -0.05
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 2.82 07 AM Thu 0.07
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.39 07 AM Thu -0.01
Kouts 11.0 3.44 07 AM Thu 0.04
Shelby 10.5 4.33 07 AM Thu 0.07
Momence 5.0 1.63 07 AM Thu 0.00
Wilmington 6.5 1.23 07 AM Thu -0.08
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 2.76 06 AM Thu -0.08
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.07 07 AM Thu -0.08
Munster (H 12.0 5.21 07 AM Thu -0.02
South Holland 16.5 5.32 07 AM Thu -0.18
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.29 07 AM Thu -0.09
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 2.60 07 AM Thu -0.07
Leonore 16.0 3.44 07 AM Thu -0.08
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.75 07 AM Thu -0.40
Ottawa 463.0 459.65 06 AM Thu -0.07
La Salle 20.0 15.19 07 AM Thu -0.79
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.50 07 AM Thu -0.48
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.69 06 AM Thu -0.99
Perryville 12.0 8.25 06 AM Thu -0.85
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.12 07 AM Thu 0.02 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.51 06 AM Thu -0.08
Latham Park 9.0 7.71 06 AM Thu -0.12
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.96 06 AM Thu -0.10
Byron 13.0 10.30 07 AM Thu -0.48
Dixon 16.0 12.45 06 AM Thu -0.49