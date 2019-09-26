× Minor flooding – as additional rains loom, most Chicago area rivers trending lower

Minor Flooding continues Wednesday on the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery. With the possibility of significant rains Friday, the Pecatonica River is expected to stay steady and then begin a very slow fall later this coming weekend. The flooded segments on the Fox are now expected extend into this weekend – again dependent upon Friday rainfall.

The segments of the Fox and Pecatonica in flood are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrological river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows…