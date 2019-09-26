Lunchbreak: Misoyaki Butterfish
Executive Chef Partner Jose Gonzalez
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
The Shops at North Bridge
521 N. Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611
Recipe:
Misoyaki Butterfish
Inspired by Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Ingredients:
- 2 butterfish filets, marinated in miso glaze for two hours
- 1 cup of orange juice
- ¼ cup of sugar
- ½ cup cup of miso paste
- 1 teaspoon of olive oil
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 1 cup of shiitake mushrooms, julienned
- ¾ cup of sugar snap peas, cut lengthwise keeping peas in the pod
- 2 cups of water or low-sodium broth of your choice (chicken, vegetable)
- 2 tablespoons of microgreens
- 2 Fresno peppers, sliced paper-thin
- Salt
- Pepper
Tools Needed:
- Two sauté pans
- 1 small saucepot
- Two bowls for serving
Procedure:
- Mix orange juice, sugar and ¼ cup of miso paste in a medium bowl. Pour over butterfish filets, and marinate for two hours.
- Once you’re ready to start the fish, add remaining ¼ cup of miso paste to a saucepot with 2 cups of water or broth, and mix. Bring to medium heat, then lower to a simmer.
- Season marinated butterfish with salt and pepper on both sides.
- Heat butter in a sauté pan and place the butterfish in the pan. Cook for two to three minutes, or until the fish has a dark brown crust, but is not burned.
- Turn the butterfish and finish cooking.
- Heat a second sauté pan and add oil. Once heated, add shiitake mushrooms and sugar snap peas and cook for one minute. Peas should still be crisp.
- Place 1/3 cup of miso broth in a bowl, then place mushrooms and peas in the center of the bowl.
- Plate the butterfish on top, and garnish with microgreens and Fresno peppers.
Recipe serves two.