Lunchbreak: Misoyaki Butterfish

Posted 12:21 PM, September 26, 2019, by

Executive Chef Partner Jose Gonzalez

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
The Shops at North Bridge
521 N. Rush St., Chicago, IL 60611

http://www.eddiev.com

Recipe:

Misoyaki Butterfish
Inspired by Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Ingredients:

  • 2 butterfish filets, marinated in miso glaze for two hours
  • 1 cup of orange juice
  • ¼ cup of sugar
  • ½ cup cup of miso paste
  • 1 teaspoon of olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 cup of shiitake mushrooms, julienned
  • ¾ cup of sugar snap peas, cut lengthwise keeping peas in the pod
  • 2 cups of water or low-sodium broth of your choice (chicken, vegetable)
  • 2 tablespoons of microgreens
  • 2 Fresno peppers, sliced paper-thin
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Tools Needed:

  • Two sauté pans
  • 1 small saucepot
  • Two bowls for serving

Procedure:

  • Mix orange juice, sugar and ¼ cup of miso paste in a medium bowl. Pour over butterfish filets, and marinate for two hours.
  • Once you’re ready to start the fish, add remaining ¼ cup of miso paste to a saucepot with 2 cups of water or broth, and mix. Bring to medium heat, then lower to a simmer.
  • Season marinated butterfish with salt and pepper on both sides.
  • Heat butter in a sauté pan and place the butterfish in the pan. Cook for two to three minutes, or until the fish has a dark brown crust, but is not burned.
  • Turn the butterfish and finish cooking.
  • Heat a second sauté pan and add oil. Once heated, add shiitake mushrooms and sugar snap peas and cook for one minute. Peas should still be crisp.
  • Place 1/3 cup of miso broth in a bowl, then place mushrooms and peas in the center of the bowl.
  • Plate the butterfish on top, and garnish with microgreens and Fresno peppers.

Recipe serves two.

