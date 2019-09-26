Jim McMahon and Walter Payton’s championship connection

Until Jim McMahon joined the Bears, Walter Payton was running an uphill battle. The “Punky QB” opened up a sometimes one-dimensional offense with his big and bold brains, calling audibles that would often draw the ire of head coach Mike Ditka.

Since Payton’s passing, McMahon has been part of a handful of Bears brethren, watching over Sweetness’ son Jarrett ready to help with just about anything. Listen as the two discuss Matt Suhey’s pivotal role in the Bears backfield, what went on Super Bowl Sunday some 30 years ago, and who may have had the better spiral on the Savoring Sweetness Podcast.