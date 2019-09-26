Federal agents raid McCook village hall

MCCOOK, Ill. — A village official in southwest suburban McCook confirms to WGN Investigates that federal agents carried out a raid of village hall Thursday morning. It’s not immediately clear what agents were looking for or what items were taken.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed Chicago personnel were at the village hall conducting an authorized law enforcement action, and had no further comment on the matter.

Jeff Tobolski is the longtime mayor of McCook. The Democrat also serves as a Cook County Commissioner. Tobolski did not immediately respond to a phone message left at village hall and his district office. It’s not known whether Tobolski is a focus of the federal investigation.

The raid comes days after the feds also executed a search warrant on the offices of Democratic State Sen. Martin Sandoval. It’s not clear if the investigations are connected.