CTA Yellow Line suspended, Red and Purple lines delayed after person struck by train

Posted 6:20 PM, September 26, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Service on the CTA Yellow Line was temporarily suspended, and CTA Red and Purple line service was delayed after a person was hit by a train.

Authorities said someone was struck and pinned under a train near the Jarvis Red Line station Thursday afternoon. There was no information about why the person was on the track.

CTA said crews were working to restore service.

Passengers can find the latest information on the CTA’s Twitter page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.