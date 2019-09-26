× CTA Yellow Line suspended, Red and Purple lines delayed after person struck by train

CHICAGO — Service on the CTA Yellow Line was temporarily suspended, and CTA Red and Purple line service was delayed after a person was hit by a train.

Authorities said someone was struck and pinned under a train near the Jarvis Red Line station Thursday afternoon. There was no information about why the person was on the track.

CTA said crews were working to restore service.

Passengers can find the latest information on the CTA’s Twitter page.