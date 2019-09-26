Blustery, brief taste of Fall follows Friday’s strong t-storm/ drenching downpour threat; warmth returns early next week
-
Warmer weather brings renewed thunderstorm threat
-
Dorian racing out to sea after battering the eastern Carolinas Thursday & nearly obliterating anything standing on the northern Bahamas—tornadoes hopscotched across the Carolinas Thursday; the coming weekend to continue cool—showers hit Sat night/Sun.
-
Cloudy skies, cooler temps until mid-week
-
Warmup on the way, mostly sunny conditions
-
Breezy and warm temperatures with showers
-
-
Mild, comfortable weather returns
-
Rain likely and cooler weather last half of the week
-
Another round of warmer weather for the workweek
-
Gorgeous Saturday weather forecast
-
Warmer weather lingers for a few days
-
-
Warm, summer-like weather returns
-
Summer weather returns next week
-
After cooler weekend, hot weather returns