Blustery, brief taste of Fall follows Friday’s strong t-storm/ drenching downpour threat; warmth returns early next week

Posted 10:42 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, September 26, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.