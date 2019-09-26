Dramatic rise in work email scams, BBB says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be careful when opening work emails — there's been a sharp rise in scams, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB said there's been a 1,300 percent surge since 2016.

Here's how the scam works: Employees receive an email from what appears to be their boss. They'll ask the worker to wire money, buy gift cards, or send personal information, often for a plausible reason. But if money is sent, it goes directly to the con artist.

These scams have cost businesses and organizations more than $3 billion, closed small businesses, and cost some people their jobs, and even loss of identity.

There are a few things you can do to protect yourself: verify any requests over the phone, and do multi-authentication. A username and password isn't always enough. Also, be properly trained on internet security.