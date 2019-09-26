2 men killed in 2 separate shootings just a block apart on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people are dead, and two others injured, following two shootings just a block apart on the South Side.

According to the family of one of the victims, a 42-year-old man and other relatives were out celebrating a birthday, when they were shot around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near 70th and South Perry. Police said the victims were in an SUV when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The 42-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed. His 43-year-old cousin is recovering from gunshot wounds to the arm and hand.

The victim's identity has not been publicly released.

A second shooting incident happened about three hours earlier and just a block away.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, two men were shot as they sat inside a vehicle near 71st and Perry. Police said the offenders approached on foot before firing into the vehicle, killing a 33-year-old man.

The other man was struck in the leg and armpit and he was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition has stabilized.

Area south is investigating both deadly shootings.