2 charged for buying gun used in Chicago shootings

Posted 8:53 PM, September 26, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Two people are now facing charges for buying the gun used in two Chicago shootings.

The gun was used when a man on a bike shot a woman on her way to lunch in the Fulton River District. The gun was also used to shoot a law enforcement officer before the suspect’s arrest.

Prosecutors in Minneapolis said 38-year-old Sequana Cigolo and 48-year-old Jayson Lynndrotti Winston illegally purchased the semi automatic pistol.

Police said Cigolo purchased the gun for a cousin of her ex-boyfriend, who was a convicted felon, and lied on ATFa forms.

