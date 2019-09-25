× Winnetka man arrested for allegedly sending child pornography

WINNETKA, Ill. – A 45-year-old Winnetka man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sending child pornography back in 2018.

Robert Baxter, 45, of the 1500 block of Tower Road in Winnetka, faces a felony charge of dissemination of child pornography after a joint state and federal investigation.

Police said in July 2018, an undercover FBI agent was sent a link to a sexually explicit video of a minor via the app Kik.

Investigators said they traced the account to Baxter and later executed a search of his home.

Baxter reportedly admitted to investigators that he was the one who send the video link to the undercover agent.

He appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday where he was given a $10,000 deposit bond.