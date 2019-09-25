WGN-TV’s 25 YEARS OF FRIENDS CONTEST Past Rules

“FRIENDS LIVE BROADCAST THEATRE SCREENING GIVEAWAY”

OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

TO ENTER: To enter, log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on “FRIENDS” WGN Morning News contest logo and complete the registration form. Entrants must use their own names. Enter as often as you wish.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries.

ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs from September 16, 2019 at 5:00pm to September 22, 2019 at 12 noon.

SELECTION OF WINNERS: On September 22, 2019 at approximately 12 noon, ten (10) entries will be drawn randomly. Each winner will receive two (2) tickets to see the live marathon of “FRIENDS” at 7pm at a REGAL theater in Chicago – five pairs of tickets for the September 28 screening and five pairs to the October 2 screening. Ticket distribution TBD by WGN-TV. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. The Winners will be notified within 24 hours, subject to eligibility verification. If the Winner does not come forward or cannot be found within 24 hours of e-mail notification or via phone or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another Winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries from that day. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one prize will be awarded per household.

THE PRIZES: A total of ten (10) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see “FRIENDS” Fathom Event Marathon Screening at 7pm at a REGAL theater in Chicago – five pairs of tickets for the September 28 screening and five pairs to the October 2 screening. (ARV: $30.00).

No substitute prize will be awarded. WGN-TV will not be responsible (and will not issue refunds or replacement tickets) if the tickets are lost or stolen or if the movie is postponed, canceled or cut short for any reason beyond WGN-TV’s control. The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Tribune Company, Allied and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 18 years and older at the time of entry. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since June 16, 2019 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE:If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY:This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacy

COPY OF RULES:A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self addressed stamped envelope to: WGN-TV “FRIENDS” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.

WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to WGN-TV “FRIENDS” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after September 16, 2019 and before December 16, 2019.