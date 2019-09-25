× Oak Park River Forest teacher investigated after reports of inappropriate conduct

OAK PARK, Ill. — An Oak Park River Forest high school teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates reports of inappropriate conduct.

School officials refused to provide specifics but WGN News obtained an internal email sent to staff. It confirms that a teacher is on a leave of absence and says the district is taking all appropriate steps to investigate allegations and ensure the safety of students.

The memo also instructs teachers to “change the subject” if other adults ask them about the investigation.

Oak Park police did not immediately say whether the department has been called in to investigate.