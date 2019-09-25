× Minor flooding – most Chicago area rivers continue to trend lower

Minor Flooding continues Wednesday on the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery. While the Pecatonica River will continue to rise until Thursday, the flooded segments on the Fox are expected to fall below flood Friday. Most other rivers are slowly falling including the Rock River where a Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Byron. Early morning showers across the Chicago area were widely scattered and light – generally a trace to much less than a tenth of an inch where rain did fall.

Segments of rivers in flood or under a Flood Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrological river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows…