Minor flooding – most Chicago area rivers continue to trend lower

Minor Flooding continues Wednesday on the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery. While the Pecatonica River will continue to rise until Thursday, the flooded segments on the Fox are expected to fall below flood Friday. Most other rivers are slowly falling including the Rock River where a Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Byron. Early morning showers across the Chicago area were widely scattered and light – generally a trace to much less than a tenth of an inch where rain did fall.

Segments of rivers in flood or under a Flood Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrological river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Sep 25 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood 
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.90  07 AM Wed  -0.82



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.64  06 AM Wed  -0.54
Gurnee                 7.0     6.46  06 AM Wed  -0.62
Lincolnshire          12.5    11.12  07 AM Wed  -0.65
Des Plaines           15.0    13.39  07 AM Wed  -0.83
River Forest          16.0    10.79  07 AM Wed  -1.02
Riverside              7.5     5.37  07 AM Wed  -0.66

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.18  06 AM Wed  -0.30 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    13.26  06 AM Wed  -0.17 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.28  07 AM Wed  -0.85

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.75  06 AM Wed  -0.63

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.39  07 AM Wed  -0.66

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.90  07 AM Wed  -0.90
Shorewood              6.5     3.12  07 AM Wed  -0.57



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     3.37  06 AM Wed  -0.03
Foresman              18.0     4.57  07 AM Wed  -0.10
Chebanse              16.0     2.42  07 AM Wed  -0.01
Iroquois              18.0     4.25  07 AM Wed   0.00

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.75  07 AM Wed  -0.04

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     2.40  07 AM Wed  -0.06
Kouts                 11.0     3.40  07 AM Wed  -0.11
Shelby                 10.5     4.26  07 AM Wed  -0.13
Momence                5.0     1.63  07 AM Wed  -0.02
Wilmington             6.5     1.31  07 AM Wed  -0.02

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     2.85  06 AM Wed  -0.13



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.15  07 AM Wed  -0.15

Munster (H            12.0     5.23  07 AM Wed  -0.13
South Holland         16.5     5.50  07 AM Wed  -0.36

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     1.36  07 AM Wed  -0.14

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.67  07 AM Wed   0.03
Leonore               16.0     3.53  07 AM Wed  -0.03

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.15  07 AM Wed  -0.80
Ottawa               463.0   459.75  06 AM Wed  -0.40
La Salle              20.0    15.99  07 AM Wed  -0.31

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.95  07 AM Wed  -0.78

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.71  06 AM Wed  -0.57
Perryville            12.0     9.12  06 AM Wed  -0.67

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.10  07 AM Wed   0.03 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.59  06 AM Wed  -0.17
Latham Park           9.0     7.83  06 AM Wed  -0.21
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.07  06 AM Wed  -0.19
Byron                 13.0    10.78  07 AM Wed  -0.51 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    12.96  06 AM Wed  -0.54
