Midday Fix: Live performance of The Miracle Center’s production of In The Heights
Anais Zayas, Choreographer of the production of “In The Heights” at The Miracle Center
- The Miracle Center’s Adult Theater Ensemble Actors of the production of “In The Heights”
-
- Samantha Ramos
- Aarron Reese Boseman
- Jirah Morales
- Rogelio Castro
- Vanessa Torres
- Karime Villanueva
-
Event:
The Miracle Center
2311 N. Pulaski Rd.
Chicago, IL 60639
The Miracle Center’s Adult Theatre Ensemble Production of “In The Heights”
Sept. 20th – Oct. 12th
Shows on Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20.00