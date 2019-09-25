Midday Fix: Live performance of The Miracle Center’s production of In The Heights

Posted 11:01 AM, September 25, 2019, by

Anais Zayas, Choreographer of the production of “In The Heights” at The Miracle Center

  • The Miracle Center’s Adult Theater Ensemble Actors of the production of “In The Heights”
      • Samantha Ramos
      • Aarron Reese Boseman
      • Jirah Morales
      • Rogelio Castro
      • Vanessa Torres
      • Karime Villanueva

Event:

The Miracle Center

2311 N. Pulaski Rd.

Chicago, IL 60639

The Miracle Center’s Adult Theatre Ensemble Production of “In The Heights”

Sept. 20th – Oct. 12th

Shows on Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20.00

http://www.TheMiracleCenter.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.