Lunchbreak: Scrambled Egg Bruschetta
Joe Frillman
Daisies
2523 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago IL 60647
https://www.daisieschicago.com
Recipe:
Scrambled Egg Bruschetta
INGREDIENTS:
3 whole eggs, cracked and beaten with a fork or whisk
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons Black Truffle Robiola (can find at Eataly) or fresh made cheese such as ricotta
1 teaspoon minced chives
1 slice of sourdough bread sliced thick like Texas Toast
1 tablespoon parmesan cheese to grate
METHOD & TECHNIQUE:
-Place a nonstick pan over medium heat. Butter both sides of the sourdough toast and place in the pan to toast.
-Once the toast has a golden brown color, flip and repeat. Remove from pan and set on cutting board. Cut in half diagonally.
-Place toast on plate.
-In a non stick sauté pan, set it over low/medium heat and add butter.
-Once butter melts and begins to foam, add in eggs and using a rubber spatula, continuously stir until eggs begin to curdle.
-Add in soft cheese and continue to stir over heat, stirring the entire time. Season with salt.
-Spoon eggs over the toast mounding them high.
-Grate Parmigiano Reggiano over the eggs, and sprinkle with chives.
-Eat immediately!