Lunchbreak: Scrambled Egg Bruschetta

Posted 12:12 PM, September 25, 2019, by

Joe Frillman

Daisies

2523 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago IL 60647

https://www.daisieschicago.com

Recipe:

 INGREDIENTS:

3 whole eggs, cracked and beaten with a fork or whisk

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons Black Truffle Robiola (can find at Eataly) or fresh made cheese such as ricotta

1 teaspoon minced chives

1 slice of sourdough bread sliced thick like Texas Toast

1 tablespoon parmesan cheese to grate

 

METHOD & TECHNIQUE:      

-Place a nonstick pan over medium heat. Butter both sides of the sourdough toast and place in the pan to toast.

-Once the toast has a golden brown color, flip and repeat. Remove from pan and set on cutting board. Cut in half diagonally.

-Place toast on plate.

-In a non stick sauté pan, set it over low/medium heat and add butter.

-Once butter melts and begins to foam, add in eggs and using a rubber spatula, continuously stir until eggs begin to curdle.

-Add in soft cheese and continue to stir over heat, stirring the entire time. Season with salt.

-Spoon eggs over the toast mounding them high.

-Grate Parmigiano Reggiano over the eggs, and sprinkle with chives.

-Eat immediately!

 

 

