Joan Niesen talks College Football and baseball on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Over the last month, she's had her focus on two different sports.

As she does primarily for Sports Illustrated, Joan Niesen has been following some of the major storylines across the country as the season turns a month old. At the same time, she's also keeping her eye on the National League Central division race as the Cardinals & Brewers compete for the title after the Cubs' collapse the last two weeks.

On Wednesday night, Joan joined Sports Feed to discuss both sports with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman for a pair of segments on the program. You can watch her full discussion by clicking on the video above or below.