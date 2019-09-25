Girl, 12, shot in head by stray bullet in Harvey dies on her birthday

HARVEY, Ill. — The young girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet while inside her home in Harvey has died.

Kentavia Blackful’s mother told WGN she passed away around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, which was her 12th birthday.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday near 158th and Paulina streets. Kentavia family was inside their home in the living room watching the Chicago Bears game when shots came from outside, piercing the front window. Kentavia was sitting at her computer when she was shot in the head.

Her family said she was choosing T-shirt designs for her birthday party.

Kentavia was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in grave condition.