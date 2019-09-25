#FeedonThis: The talk is still about Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears

CHICAGO - It's been a bit since Jarrett Payton has been able to give his thoughts on the Bears in studio on Sports Feed.

So on Wednesday, after his return from covering the Bears at Fed Ex Field in Landover, Maryland, he gave his thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky and other topics on the team on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman on Wednesday.

You can see what he had to say in #FeedonThis from the show in the video above.

The Blackhawks are getting ready to do something for the first time in a decade - open a season in Europe.

Jeremy Colliton is taking his team there this week ahead of their season opener in Prague against the Flyers on October 4th.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the team before the trip in the video above.

