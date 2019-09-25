× Everything you need to know about REAL IDs in Illinois

CHICAGO — Starting in October 2020, Illinois residents over 18 will need what’s being called a “REAL ID” driver’s license, or another acceptable form of identification, like a passport, to fly within the United States.

People can choose to keep their current standard driver’s license, as long as they have a valid passport after the deadline.

Since April, the TSA has displayed signs at airports to remind travelers about the upcoming changes.

The REAL ID Act was passed in Congress in 2005, and complies with a 9-11 Commission recommendation. So far, Illinois has issued about 300,000 state driver’s licenses that are compliant with the REAL ID ACT.

For more information, go to https://realid.ilsos.gov/