Downpours—some thundery—headed for Chicago Friday/Fri. night as Montana braces for record weekend snows; developing “wavy” jet stream pattern to support warm, humid surge here by Monday while breaking scores of temp records over Eastern U.S. next week
-
What years brought the most and least precipitation in Chicago?
-
How did Chicago’s weather records start?
-
Chicago’s official weather locations over the years
-
Pleasantly mild weather in the southern portion of Greenland
-
What is the all-time record for highest temperature for a Wrigley Field Cubs game?
-
-
Are Gulf of Mexico hurricanes the only ones that ”vent” heat to our part of the country?
-
How accurate are old weather records, say from 100 years ago?
-
How long has it been since Chicago has had a record low temperature?
-
What day has been Chicago’s hottest day?
-
What is the most number of days we have gone without rain and what year did it occur in?
-
-
What month, on average, is Chicago’s hottest month? I
-
Has there ever been a year with an August cooler than September in Chicago?
-
It seems as if weather systems have been moving more slowly in recent years. Is this possible?