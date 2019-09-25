Downpours—some thundery—headed for Chicago Friday/Fri. night as Montana braces for record weekend snows; developing “wavy” jet stream pattern to support warm, humid surge here by Monday while breaking scores of temp records over Eastern U.S. next week

