Deported Army veteran feels hopeful ahead of citizenship hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A deported Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan is in Chicago Wednesday for his citizenship hearing.

Miguel Perez Jr. made national news 18 months ago after his citizenship was denied. The Afghan War veteran and green card holder served time in prison on a drug conviction.

In February of 2010, Perez was convicted of selling more than two pounds of cocaine.

Perez served seven years in the Army, but because he is not a U.S. citizen, Immigration Customs Enforcement detained him, stripped his legal status and began the deportation process.

He arrived in Chicago Tuesday on a 14-day parole pass and hopes to stay for good.

"I gotta say for right now, I'm blessed and very hopeful," Perez Jr. said ahead of his hearing Wednesday.

Last month, Governor JB Pritzker pardoned Perez and cleared the way for his citizenship petition to move forward.

Perez wants the judge deciding his case to know he is not a criminal.

“Number one, I’m not a criminal. Number two, Chicago is my home. I don’t know any other home but Chicago. And they would be doing the right thing, not just because of me … How can you deport somebody that fought for the country? I’m not just talking about me, I’m talking about thousands of deported veterans that are alone in the world,” Perez Jr. said Tuesday.

His family pastor spoke ahead of the Wednesday's hearing and said many deported veterans come back dead.

"He fought for this country, for this flag, this constitution, and we give thanks to God for keeping him alive," Pastor Emma Lozano said. "Many of the deported veterans come back in a coffin."

Perez suffers from PTSD and a dramatic brain injury which contributed to his drug problems, family said.

It is not clear how long Wednesday’s hearing will go.

Supporters claim Perez is under extreme threat in Mexico due to his military background fighting for the U.S.