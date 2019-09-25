× CPD looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen near Division Blue Line

CHICAGO – Detectives are asking the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl last seen over three weeks ago.

Chicago police said 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt was last seen on Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Noble St.

Tribitt, listed as 5’5” and 120 lbs, is described as an African American girl with brown eyes and black hair worn in a pony tail.

Police said Tribitt was not reported missing by family and the case is still open and under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact police at 312-747-8380.