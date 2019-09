Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Wndr Museum (pronounced Wonder) is celebrating its one year anniversary since opening in the Chicago's West Loop neighborhood with new psychedelic exhibits.

It's not just an Instagrammer's paradise. It's for art enthusiasts, science mavens, literature buffs or anyone who wants to experience something that's out of this world.

Supervising Producer Vicky Baftiri and Photojournalist Vince Tagle checked it out.