3 dead in string of Joliet overdoses possibly linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl

JOLIET, Ill. — Police believe a string of overdoses in Joliet may be linked to cocaine laced with fentanyl. They confirmed six overdoses and three deaths in less than a week.

In one incident, police were called to the 700 block of Landau Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 40-year-old man, who had died, and an unconscious 35-year-old man. The 35-year-old man was revived and taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Suspected cocaine was recovered from the scene, and officials are waiting on testing to see if it contained fentanyl.

At about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 400 block of Bridge Street for a call of four people not breathing. A 39-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were transported from the scene and later died at an area hospital. Two other men, ages 28 and 30, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The Joliet Fire Department HAZMAT Team confirmed the presence of fentanyl at the scene. Suspected cocaine was also recovered.

Joliet police are warning residents to avoid illegal narcotics, and if you suspect someone is overdosing, call 911 right away.