2 women attacked on bike trail in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Two women are recovering from a violent attack on a bike trail in Crystal Lake.

The attack happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Ridgefield Trace Trail, near McHenry County College.

The women told police they were attacked and assaulted by a man while on the trail.

They are being treated at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released a vague description of the man, saying he's clean-shaven and in his 50's, wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, green sweatshirt and dirty jeans.

The attack is being investigated.

Anyone with any information is urged to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.