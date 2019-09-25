16 spotted cows make late-night trek to Wisconsin Spotted Cow brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Some friendly cows tried to make a late-night beer run Monday at the New Glarus Brewing Company— maker of the popular "Spotted Cow" beer, which is only sold in Wisconsin.

Sixteen spotted cows broke out of their corral and walked about a mile and a half to the brewery, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The incident was not orchestrated by the New Glarus Brewing Company.

The brewery's private security company discovered the cows about 1:30 a.m. and police had to round them up, according to the Milwaukee Journal.

The cows did not cause any damage other than eating some of the brewery's grass.

First brewed in 1997, Spotted Cow beer is only sold within Wisconsin state lines and is particularly popular along the state's border, where those living elsewhere can stock up.