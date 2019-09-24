White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Cleveland
- The Indians and White Sox meet for three in Chicago with the White Sox leading the season series 9-7. Cleveland has gone 40-17 against the other three AL Central teams while averaging 5.2 runs compared to averaging 4.1 vs. Chicago.
- Cleveland’s starting pitchers have posted a 3.14 ERA this month to trail only the Yankees’ 2.59 September ERA for the best in the AL. The Indians have a 3.27 team ERA since the All-Star Game after going into the break with a 3.92 ERA, and that 0.65 decrease in ERA is the biggest improvement in the AL.
- Carlos Santana hit his 30th double of the season Sunday to become just fourth Indian in the live-ball era with at least 30 homers, 30 doubles and 100 walks in a season. He joins Jose Ramirez from last year, Travis Hafner in 2006 and Jim Thome in 2000.
- Oscar Mercado has homered in his last two games, and is batting .370 with four homers, four doubles, 11 RBI and 12 runs in his last 11. With 14 home runs and 25 doubles, he is one homer away from becoming the first Indian rookie with at least 15 home runs and 25 doubles since Ben Francisco in 2008.
- The White Sox lead the AL with a .295 batting average this month and are tied with the A’s for the league lead with 43 doubles. Chicago entered September last in the league in doubles with 208.
- Yoan Moncada leads the majors with 36 hits this month, while Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Oakland’s Marcus Semien are in a three-way tie for second with 31. Moncada, Anderson and Jimenez are also 1-2-3 in the majors for multi-hit games in September, with Moncada at 14, Anderson at 11 and Jimenez at 10.