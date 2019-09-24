× What is the standard for reporting wind speeds and direction?

Dear Tom,

What is the standard for reporting wind speeds and direction? This has always confused me. Friend whom I have talked to give me conflicting information.

Coin Jeffries, Chicago

Dear Coin,

Winds are measured by sensors located 20 feet above the ground. That is the height at which, by international agreement, wind readings are taken. Wind speeds are two-minute averages and the strongest brief wind speed surges up to 5 seconds in length are reported as wind gusts. Winds are named for the direction from which the wind is blowing. For example, a south wind is blowing from the south toward the north; a north wind is blowing from the north toward the south. When you are outside, stand in an open place so that the wind is blowing into your face. The direction you are facing names the wind direction.