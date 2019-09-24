Racing board gives Arlington Park 2020 race dates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Illinois Racing Board voted unanimously Tuesday to award Arlington Park 2020 race dates.

The racecourse will get a total of 68 racing days from May through September. It is unclear what the track owner's plans are beyond the next racing season.

There was concern the board would prohibit racing next year, unless the owners of Arlington committed to racing after the year 2021 and apply for a casino license.

The owners object to the state's plan to pocket one-third of casino revenues and said the tax makes the plan a non-starter.

Arlington owner, Churchill Downs, already owns the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

