Overnight t-storms blast west & north Midwest with 80 mph gusts, twisters and 2.5” inch diameter hail; storms weakened approaching Chicago; sunny, seasonably cool Thursday, but thundery downpour threat’s back Friday-Fri night; Montana weekend snows to contrast with humid 80s here next week
-
Risk of severe storms across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana tonight into Tuesday
-
Storms diminish, spotty rain is still possible
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Sunshine Saturday, storms Sunday morning, high 80s next week
-
Early sampling of September weather
-
-
Rain moving into the Chicago area this afternoon- Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall totals possible overnight
-
Slow-moving thunderstorms causing localized flooding potential
-
Cold front to trigger showers/t-storms Monday
-
Strong thunderstorms possible late this afternoon into the evening hours
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Will/Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake/Porter Counties in Indiana has ended – storms continue
-
-
Mild near the lake, but heat/scattered t-storms well inland this afternoon/early evening
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Flooding in Lake, McHenry counties; more thunderstorms possible later today