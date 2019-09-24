Overnight t-storms blast west & north Midwest with 80 mph gusts, twisters and 2.5” inch diameter hail; storms weakened approaching Chicago; sunny, seasonably cool Thursday, but thundery downpour threat’s back Friday-Fri night; Montana weekend snows to contrast with humid 80s here next week

Posted 11:55 PM, September 24, 2019
