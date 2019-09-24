× Minor flooding – most Chicago area rivers trending lower

Minor Flooding continues Tuesday on the Des Plaines River at Gurnee, the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery. While the Pecatonica River will continue to rise until Thursday, the other Rivers are slowly falling including the Rock River where a Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Latham Park, Byron and Dixon. Anticipated showers and possible thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front should be scattered with rainfall on the lighter side.

Segments of rivers in flood or under a Flood Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the the Chicago National Weather Service follows…