Minor flooding – most Chicago area rivers trending lower
Minor Flooding continues Tuesday on the Des Plaines River at Gurnee, the Pecatonica River at Shirland and the Fox River at Algonquin and Montgomery. While the Pecatonica River will continue to rise until Thursday, the other Rivers are slowly falling including the Rock River where a Flood Advisory for near bankfull conditions exists at Latham Park, Byron and Dixon. Anticipated showers and possible thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front should be scattered with rainfall on the lighter side.
Segments of rivers in flood or under a Flood Advisory are depicted in green on the headlined map.
The latest Hydrologic River Summary and Flood Forecasts issued by the the Chicago National Weather Service follows…
Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecasts North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.72 07 AM Tue -0.52 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 6.19 06 AM Tue -0.48 Gurnee 7.0 7.09 06 AM Tue -0.49 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 11.77 07 AM Tue -0.44 Des Plaines 15.0 14.22 07 AM Tue -0.66 River Forest 16.0 11.81 07 AM Tue -0.34 Riverside 7.5 6.07 07 AM Tue -0.06 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 10.50 06 AM Tue -0.19 MINOR Montgomery 13.0 13.43 06 AM Tue -0.25 MINOR Dayton 12.0 11.17 07 AM Tue -0.26 DAYTON East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.41 06 AM Tue -1.20 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 9.05 07 AM Tue -0.67 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.81 07 AM Tue -0.37 Shorewood 6.5 3.70 07 AM Tue 0.26 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 3.41 06 AM Tue -0.09 Foresman 18.0 4.67 07 AM Tue 0.05 Chebanse 16.0 2.43 07 AM Tue 0.03 Iroquois 18.0 4.25 07 AM Tue 0.05 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 2.79 07 AM Tue 0.02 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 2.46 07 AM Tue -0.09 Kouts 11.0 3.51 07 AM Tue -0.04 Shelby 10.5 4.39 07 AM Tue 0.05 Momence 5.0 1.65 07 AM Tue -0.01 Wilmington 6.5 1.33 07 AM Tue -0.01 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.00 06 AM Tue -0.42 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.30 07 AM Tue -0.03 Munster (H 12.0 5.36 07 AM Tue -0.30 South Holland 16.5 5.87 07 AM Tue -1.34 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 1.50 07 AM Tue -0.11 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 2.64 07 AM Tue 0.00 Leonore 16.0 3.56 07 AM Tue -0.01 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 6.93 07 AM Tue 0.36 Ottawa 463.0 460.15 06 AM Tue 0.03 La Salle 20.0 16.30 07 AM Tue 0.33 S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 5.74 07 AM Tue -0.82 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 5.30 06 AM Tue -0.33 Perryville 12.0 9.80 06 AM Tue -0.54 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 13.07 07 AM Tue 0.10 MINOR Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.77 06 AM Tue -0.01 Latham Park 9.0 8.04 06 AM Tue -0.03 ADVISORY Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.26 06 AM Tue -0.02 Byron 13.0 11.29 07 AM Tue -0.13 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 13.49 06 AM Tue 0.08 ADVISORY