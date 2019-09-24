Matt Peck looks ahead to the start of Bulls’ training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The start third year of the rebuild and the second season under Jim Boylen is ahead for Bulls' fans over the next month.

Training camp begins in early October then the season begins a few weeks after that as the team hopes to see some progress after two rough years of remaking the roster.

There could be some hope with some young developing players like Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, Wendell Carter Jr along with veterans Otto Porter Jr, Tomas Satoransky, along with Thaddeus Young. If Coby White can add something to the point guard position, perhaps the team could make a run for the playoffs.

Matt Peck of Locked On Bulls and the Bulls Outsiders on NBC Sports Chicago discussed the team on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. You can watch their full discussion in the video above or below.