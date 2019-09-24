Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Pittsburgh
- The Cubs scored 47 runs over their last three-game set with the Pirates, most by any team in a three-game series since the 2000 Mariners also scored 47. Chicago has won nine of its last 10 over Pittsburgh.
- The Pirates have lost nine straight, their second nine-game losing streak of 2019. Prior to this season, the franchise had not had a nine-game losing streak since 2011.
- The Cubs travel to Pittsburgh following a six-game losing streak at Wrigley, the first time the Cubs have lost at least six straight home games since August 2013. The Cubs’ 7.25 runs per game against the Pirates are the fifth most by any team against a divisional opponent in 2019.
- Kris Bryant has a career .470 on-base percentage against Pittsburgh, the best mark by any active player against any opponent (minimum 300 PA). Bryant has scored 15 runs and has 14 RBI in 15 games against the Pirates this season.
- Adam Frazier hit his 10th home run of the season in the last series, tying his career high set in 2018, though he did it in over 200 fewer plate appearances last season. He’s hitting .365 against the Cubs this season – he’s only been better against the Marlins (.368).
- In September, Anthony Rizzo has slashed .500/.611/.750 in 10 home games, but .138/.257/.276 in eight road games. He’s hit .355 against the Pirates at home this season, but .217 when travelling to Pittsburgh.