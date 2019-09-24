CTU begins strike authorization vote Tuesday

Posted 6:57 AM, September 24, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Chicago Teachers Union members will begin voting Tuesday on whether to authorize a strike.

If 75 percent of teachers vote yes, then the union’s house of delegates will have the authority to set a strike date.

The voting continues through Thursday. The union must then give 10 days notice, so the earliest a strike could begin is Oct. 7.

The Service Employees International Union Local 73 has also voted to strike against Chicago Public Schools, and that could begin in the middle of October.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.