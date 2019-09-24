× CTA Brown and Purple Line trains standing near Sedgwick due to ‘incident involving train’

CHICAGO — Brown and Purple Line trains are at a stand still after an” incident involving a train,” according to CTA.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday near Sedgwick.

[Major Delays] Brown and Purple Line Express trains are standing near Sedgwick due to an incident involving a train. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) September 24, 2019

No further details have been released at this time.

CTA reports that power have been removed in both directions while crews work to restore service. If you are traveling on either the Purple or Brown Line, you are urged to use alternatives.

Update: Power has been removed in both directions while we work to restore service. If you are traveling on Purple or Brown Line, please use alternatives. https://t.co/Kt2q1Kh0Pv — cta (@cta) September 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.