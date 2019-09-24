WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses United Nations General Assembly

CTA Brown and Purple Line trains standing near Sedgwick due to ‘incident involving train’

Posted 9:31 AM, September 24, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Brown and Purple Line trains are at a stand still after an” incident involving a train,” according to CTA.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday near Sedgwick.

No further details have been released at this time.

CTA reports that power have been removed in both directions while crews work to restore service. If you are traveling on either the Purple or Brown Line, you are urged to use alternatives.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

