Student stabbed, another student in custody at East Leyden High School in Franklin Park

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — A male student was stabbed by another student Tuesday on the East Leyden High School campus in Franklin Park.

The stabbing happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the school’s campus at 3400 Rose Street.

According to Franklin Park police, a male student is in custody and the victim, who is also a student, was transported to an area hospital. Both are juveniles.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

East Leyden was placed on lockdown earlier Tuesday as police investigated, but it has since been lifted.

According to Rosemont Public Safety Supt. Donald Stephens III, East Leyden will be dismissed for the remainder of the day, including all after school activities.

— Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) September 24, 2019

