Sen. Durbin calls on Washington to vote on gun legislation

CHICAGO — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was at Mount Sinai Hospital Monday to talk about the victims of gun violence the facility sees everyday.

Durbin said he's fed up with the violence in the city and around the country.

About 2,000 people have been shot in Chicago this year, and that's putting pressure on the five trauma centers in the city.

The one at Mount Sinai reached full capacity last month.

Durbin wants Washington to do something about gun violence by putting the Bipartisan Background Checks Act to a vote. That bill calls for universal background checks, and it was already passed by the house.

"If we can live in a world, in the United States, and watch gunmen go into a classroom in Connecticut and kill first graders and not respond, shame on us," said Durbin referring to the Sandy Hook shootings. "It is time for us as Americans and as voters to do something about it."

Durbin said he is skeptical that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would call the bill for a vote without President Donald Trump's approval.

"Despite repeated mass shootings. Despite the innocent people who have died, background checks just make sense," said Durbin. "It turns out 90 percent of policemen are for it. 90-Percent of gun owners are for it. The overwhelming majority of members of the National Rifle Association are for it. And yet, this President, and the leader of the Senate, refuse to act."