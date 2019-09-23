Scott Flansburg, The “Human Calculator”, Invites Students & Teachers To Participate In An Upcoming “Counting Bee” And We Put His Amazing Math Skills To The Test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scott Flansburg joins us in WGN studios to discuss mathematics and speaks about the 2020 USA National Counting Bee. Scott Flansburg is known as, the "Human Calculator", and is a Guinness World Record holder. Flansburg can mentally add, subtract, multiply, divide, and find square and cube roots almost instantly, with calculator accuracy. Flansburg mentions the importance of exposing students to the different levels of mental math and number patterns. Flansburg also brings awareness of the STEM field to students and helps spark their interest at a young age. Watch Scott in action as he put his calculating skills to the test.