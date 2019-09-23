× Schaumburg mayor wants protective barriers at all Woodfield Mall entrances

WOODFIELD, Ill. — A terrifying incident at the Woodfield Mall has prompted new calls for protective barriers at all entrances, according to the Daily Herald.

Police responded to the Schaumburg mall around 2:30 p.m. Friday after witnesses said a black SUV drove through Sears. The doors at the Sears store have no barriers.

Police said the car drove through the mall entrance near the Sears and Rainforest Cafe. The car drove through the mall common area before finally stopping in the mall’s center court.

The driver of the car, and the only person who was inside the vehicle, was identified as a 22-year-old man from the northwest suburbs. His name has not been released pending charges.

The man was detained by mall patrons, including two off-duty police officers. Police then arrived on the scene and he was taken into custody. He is in the hospital undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said the village has suggested before that all Woodfield entrances have barriers, but Sears controls its own entrances.

“We had suggested that they be installed in the past,” Dailly told the Daily Herald. “It’s no longer going to be an ask.”

According to the Daily Herald, Woodfield issued a statement saying the lack of barriers at the Sears entrance was a decision by the store and not the mall.

“All mall entrances have bollards installed. However, the Sears property is owned by Sears, not the mall. Therefore the decision regarding whether or not to install bollards at their entrance is up to them. With respect to the mayor, he should direct his comments to Sears which owns its store. Further, we are unaware of any previous discussions with the mayor regarding bollards.”