Possible family for Gary 'Jane Doe' submits DNA, dental records

GARY, Ind. – Authorities in Lake County have gathered DNA from a potential family of the young woman found dead in an alley, the Post Tribune reports.

Coroner Merilee Frey reportedly met with the family on Monday and took DNA from the mother to give to state police for testing.

The family is from Illinois and told Frey they have not seen their loved one for weeks.

Frey said the family submitted “limited” dental records from when the young woman was nine.

The coroner said while those records can usually confirm and person’s identity on sight, a forensic odontologist could not make a positive identification.

A utility crew found “Jane Doe’s” body in an alley near Pennsylvania St. and 20th Ave.

Frey told the Post Tribune she asked state police to speed up their testing of the potential mother’s DNA.

it’s reportedly possible the testing could be done in 10 days after ISP receives the DNA on Wednesday.